Tyre company, golf club visited by positive cases

A Northland tyre company and a north Auckland golf club say they were visited by Covid-19 cases.

Steve Taylor Tyres in Kamo, Whangārei. (Source: Google Maps)

Steve Taylor Tyres in Kamo said in a Facebook post on Tuesday it had been visited by an Auckland truck driver who went on to test positive for the virus.

The driver had been on-site on Saturday, October 9.

The company said it was closed for a deep clean and all of its workers were being tested.

Subject to results and Ministry of Health guidance, the tyre company said it expected to fully re-open on October 18.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed to Breakfast the person who had visited Steve Taylor Tyres before testing positive was a truck driver in the tyre delivery business.

He said there is possibly a days' worth of potential exposure where the driver was doing deliveries in Northland while infectious.

Hipkins was made aware of the case last night and said more information is expected later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in an email to members on Tuesday, Omaha Beach Golf Club said one of its members had contracted Covid-19 while in Auckland last week and had tested positive on October 9.

The club also posted on its Facebook page.

It said the member was fully vaccinated and was only displaying "mild cold symptoms".

The member's spouse and household bubble had tested negative so far and were isolating.

The member was in MIQ.

"Our thoughts are with them and their family during this stressful and overwhelming time," the email said.

The member and their spouse had played a round together at the club on Wednesday, October 6.

They also purchased items via contactless collection at the club's café on Friday, October 8, in the morning.

The club assured its members that both had stuck to their bubble and kept their distance from others while on the course.

They had also used the NZ COVID Tracer app.

"We ask that given the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant, that all members who come down to the club be extra diligent and continue to follow all health and safety protocols."

The Ministry of Health has been contacted for comment.