Queen uses cane for first time in public

The Queen was seen using a walking stick Wednesday as she attended a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

Queen Elizabeth II, followed by Britain's Princess Anne, right, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey. (Source: Associated Press)

Her Majesty's daughter, Princess Anne, handed her the mobility device after they both stepped out of a limousine for the service in central London.

The Queen, who wore a royal blue wool coat with a matching hat, smiled and appeared to move freely as she walked to her seat in the church.

She entered the abbey through the Poet’s Yard entrance instead of the customary Great West Door.

The Queen and Princess Anne joined a congregation that included serving military personnel, veterans and their families from the UK and Commonwealth countries.

The service highlighted the work of the Royal British Legion, which was founded in 1921 to care for service members and their families after World War I.

It’s believed to be the first time she has used one at a major public event besides when she was photographed using a cane in 2003 after undergoing knee surgery.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but the changes are understood to be for Her Majesty’s comfort.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.