Lisa Carrington hints at 'next adventure'

Olympic champion Lisa Carrington has given her biggest hint to what her future holds in a short but powerful social media post.

Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most decorated Olympian when she won the K1 500m at the Tokyo Olympics. It was her third gold of the Games and the fifth of her career. (Source: Photosport)

Carrington posted an image on social media of her back in the water with a picturesque backdrop.

Alongside the image was a caption reading "It's been a minute... feels good to be back in the office... the next adventure awaits."

Carrington made history at this year's Tokyo Olympics in becoming New Zealand's most successful Olympian after she won three gold medals in the K1 200m, K1 500m and K2 500m [with Caitlin Regal].

The golden trio took her career total to five golds and a bronze since her debut in London in 2012.

After such a successful campaign, questions were raised to the 32-year-old about whether she had another bid left in her for 2024 in Paris but the canoe sprinter remained coy throughout.

That is, until Wednesday, with Carrington ending her social media post with the hashtag "#Paris2024".