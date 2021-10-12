Deep 5.3 magnitude earthquake felt by over 16,000 people

A deep 5.3 magnitude earthquake, which struck in the ocean, has been felt by thousands of people in the lower North Island and the top of the South Island.

Felt map for 5.3 magnitude earthquake. (Source: GeoNet)

According to GeoNet the quake struck at a depth of 149km in the ocean 80 km north of French Pass at 2:55pm.

Over 16,000 people have reported feeling the earthquake which GeoNet listed as causing "light" shaking.

Many Kiwis have taken to social media to report their experience.

"It made our house go thump in South Wairarapa knew it had to be a biggie as we don't feel them in our house unless they are big," one woman wrote.

While others reported receiving an earthquake alert shortly before feeling the quake.