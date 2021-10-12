Bay of Islands AA among new locations of interest

An AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing centre in Northland and multiple Auckland supermarkets are among 12 new locations of interest on Wednesday, while fresh dates and times have been added to existing locations.

The AA testing centre in Kerikeri. (Source: 1 NEWS)

AA Driver and Vehicle Licensing in Kerikeri was added at 2pm on Wednesday after being visited on October 5 from 3.15pm to 3.45pm.



New locations added at 10am include: Z Silverdale, Countdown Newmarket, Countdown St Johns, Countdown Henderson, the Porchester Road Superette in Papakura, Leabank Wholesale Meats in Manurewa, Julie Ann Dairy in Avondale, Joeys Lunch Bar in Penrose, Patel Brothers Indian Supermarket in the CBD, Mr Meats on Roscommon Rd in Clendon Park, and Z Pakuranga.

The visits occurred between Thursday, September 30, and Sunday, October 10.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Nine entries were added for Porchester Road Superette. The times concerned are all 3.45pm to 5.15pm between Thursday, September 30, and Friday, October 8.

Fresh dates and times have also been added for New World Devonport, Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Countdown Kelston, Mount Roskill Fresh Supermarket, Seasons Market Mt Wellington, and Lim Chhour Supermarket in the CBD.

The health advice for all of the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test if any develop.