Auckland's free public transport for vaccinations made easier

Aucklanders travelling to and from their vaccination appointments will no longer need to tag on or provide proof of an appointment to ride for free.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

It's been free to travel by bus or train to get vaccinated for some weeks, but Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the changes make the process easier.

“Ahead of the upcoming Super Saturday vaccine day on Saturday 16 October, Aucklanders travelling by bus or train to get vaccinated will no longer need to tag on or show a vaccine appointment,” he said on Tuesday.

"All you have to do is mask up, scan the NZ COVID Tracer QR code and let the driver or transport officer know you're travelling to or from a vaccination, and you'll be able to travel for free.

"It's about removing as many barriers as possible to help everyone get vaccinated as we continue to strive to increase our vaccination numbers," Goff says.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison says people can travel for free on AT Metro buses and trains for both their first and second doses.

“AT is backing the Government campaign to get as many of us vaccinated as possible. It’s important we all do our bit, we want to make it easy for Aucklanders to get the jab."