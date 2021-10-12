Auckland apartments added as location of interest

Another large apartment block in central Auckland has been listed by the Ministry of Health among the Covid-19 locations of interest.

Urba Residences, an apartment complex on Howe Street in Freemans Bay, Auckland. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The Urba Residences on Howe Street is home to 148 units in Freemans Bay with a Covid-19 case having visited the complex six times in the past week.

Anyone who was at the residences on October 2-7 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days from coming into contact with the virus.

Thornlow Road Laundromat in Glendene has also been listed, with anyone who was there on October 8 between 12am and 2am asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

The Z Petrol Station on Harris Road in East Tāmaki was also added as a location of interest for September 29 between 5.40pm and 6.10pm.

The Ministry of Health also added another location of interest in Hamilton, after a case visited Vinnies Clothing on Commerce Street, Frankton.

Anyone who was at these locations of interest are asked to self monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

If any develop, get tested and self-isolate until returning a negative result and are no longer symptomatic.