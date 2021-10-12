All Black Liam Squire retires from rugby aged 30

All Black Liam Squire has announced his shock retirement from rugby at the age of just 30.

(Source: Breakfast)

The Highlanders and Tasman loose forward took to social media on Tuesday announcing his decision to quit the sport due to a recurring knee injury.

The 23-Test All Black missed much of this year's Super Rugby season due to the injury, ruling him out after just two games. On Instagram, Squire said he had been advised by his surgeon and medical team to retire.

"After 6-7 months full rest to see if it will heal and speaking to my surgeon and [medical] team I have been advised for my best long term interest to retire from all rugby immediately. As disappointing and frustrating as this is, my long term wellbeing has to come first," the post said.

"I want to thank everyone that has supported me throughout the years especially the [Highlanders] and [Tasman] for the chance to wear their jerseys. These are two teams I hold close to my heart and I've always loved going to battle with them.

"Also, the chance to represent my country and wear the [All Blacks] jersey is something I will forever cherish."

Squire made his All Blacks debut in 2016 and quickly established himself as one of the most reliable loose forwards in the country.

A starting spot at the 2019 World Cup seemed likely, before he decided to withdraw from the tournament, saying he didn't feel "physically or mentally ready" for the pressure.

His open and frank discussion of mental health was also widely praised by people within the game.