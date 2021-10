The Lotto Powerball jackpot continues to grow as rolls as no one struck the $20m jackpot on Saturday night.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The winning numbers are: 08, 09, 10, 14, 23, 38 Bonus 02 Powerball 02.

Two lucky punters won Lotto's First Division taking home $500,000 each.

Lotto Powerball will now jackpot to $23 million for the next draw on Wednesday night.