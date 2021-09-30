Four supermarkets and a laundromat are among seven new Auckland locations of interest reported on Thursday.

Countdown Greenlane. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The locations include Countdown Greenlane and Manukau, Pak'nSave Glen Innes and Mt Albert, Cedar Park Superette in Wattle Downs, Flat Bush Laundromat in Ōtara and SuperValue Flatbush.

A file image of supermarket checkouts. (Source: 1 NEWS)

There were two separate visits to the laundromat in Ōtara.



It brings the total number of locations and dates of interest to 101.



A full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.