The Black Caps have abandoned their Pakistan tour following an "NZ Government security alert".

Tom Latham captained the side. (File photo.) (Source: 1 NEWS)

The first ODI was due to be played Friday night at 9:30pm NZ time.

It was to be the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series.



A statement from NZ Cricket released just as the first match was due to start reads: "Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour.



"Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure."



NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.



“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”



New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed Mr White’s sentiments.



“We’ve been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision,” he said.



“The players are in good hands; they’re safe – and everyone’s acting in their best interests.”



In the statement NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

