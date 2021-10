Nikita Howarth has finished fourth at the Paralympics in the 100m breaststroke SB7 final on Wednesday night.

Nikita Howarth. (Source: Photosport)

The 22-year-old finished behind gold medallist, Russian Paralympic Committee's Mariia Pavlova, second-placed American Jessica Long, and Australian Tiffany Thomas Kane in third.

Earlier on Wednesday, Howarth was the first Kiwi swimmer in action in the heats, finishing second in her heat with a time of 1:36.05, behind Kane.