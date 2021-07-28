Auckland man charged over ‘prolific fraud’ on Facebook Marketplace

A man described as an allegedly “prolific fraudster” by police is facing several charges for offending in Auckland on Facebook Marketplace.

Facebook file image. (Source: istock.com)

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost of the Waitematā West CIB said in a statement today the 33-year-old man was being tracked by Auckland’s Waitematā police unit.

The Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit located the man last night at a west Auckland address after which he was taken into custody.

Police allege the man’s offending has been ongoing since December 2020, with victims residing across the Auckland region.

“This has predominantly occurred through Facebook Marketplace, with the man allegedly obtaining vehicles and high-end electronics through fraudulent means,” Frost said.

“Victims have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket.”

The man was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today facing seven charges of obtains by deception.

“However, police investigations remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being laid for other fraud offences,” Frost said.