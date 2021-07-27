'Like a breakup'- Dom Harvey leaves The Edge after 21 years

Established radio host, Dom Harvey has announced his decision to leave The Edge radio station after a 21-year stint on the show.

An emotional Harvey broke down at several points this morning as he made the announcement live during the breakfast show he co-hosts with Megan Mansell and Clinton Randell.

"I'm going to try getting through this without getting too emotional - but I have decided after 21 years of doing the breakfast show on The Edge to leave. This may be a surprise for some others, but for me and you guys and the management here, it's been an ongoing conversation for the last couple of years."

Harvey said the “timing feels right now” as Mansell is due to go on maternity leave at the end of the year. So it would give hosts half a year to “establish a new show”.

He said he thought he’d always know when the right time to leave the show was but had never reached that point.

"I always thought I'd know when the right time to leave is, because I saw this with Jay-Jay - she was on the show for many years, and by the end of it, she'd had enough. But I'd never reached that point. I love this station and the people who work here so much. So it's like a breakup, where I just have to do it and rip the bandaid off."

Harvey, 48, said his last day would be on Friday.

He said he wants to focus on his mental health after going through significant life events he said he hadn’t properly “dealt with”.

"I've been doing morning radio now for 31 years, so my plan now is to take the rest of the day off and do some selfish stuff for me. Priority number one is to do some work on my mental health.

“I've been through some stuff -there's some things that have really taken it out of me - I've had a marriage breakup, we had a tough family adoption that turned a bit sour, lots of rounds of IVF - and I don't think I've dealt with that stuff properly," Harvey said.

“But as well as that, there's some fitness goals I really want to achieve while I'm still young enough to do that - I really want to crack some ultra marathons. And then there's some other stuff as well that I've been fantasising about every time we have a break, like doing some writing and staying up later than 9pm."

Harvey and former Edge co-host Jay-Jay Feeney separated in 2017 after being together for 18 years. Feeney left the station that same year.

Harvey has written three books - Childhood of an Idiot, Bucket List of an Idiot and Running: A love story.