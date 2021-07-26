'I just lost it' - Aussie coach on insane gold medal reaction

Australian swim coach Dean Boxall admits he "lost it" when his swimmer Ariarne Titmus claimed a stunning gold medal in yesterday's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxall's pelvic thrusting celebration was seen around the world as he rejoiced in Titmus' win over American great Katie Ledecky.

“It just came out,” Boxall told 7 NEWS after the dust had settled on the victory.

“It built up in the trials, it was coming through and then when I saw the race unfolding I couldn’t keep it in.

“I need to apologise, actually, because I tore my mask off and it ripped.

“I just lost it in the moment.”

He was later seen in tears as Titmus was presented with her gold medal.

Titmus said she also struggled to contain her emotions, although her reaction was far more restrained.

“More than anything to get here was a relief, but to come here and do the job - I’m over the moon.”