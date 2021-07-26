Black Sticks women come from behind to beat Japan

The Black Sticks women remain unbeaten after two games at the Olympics after a come-from-behind win over Japan overnight.

Japan drew first blood in the game, with Oikawa Shihori scoring off a penalty corner three minutes into the second quarter.

Olivia Merry levelled the score with four minutes left in the second quarter, scoring for New Zealand off a penalty corner.

With scores level at 1-1 New Zealand were awarded another penalty corner with Hope Ralph finding the net off Merry's strike.

The Black Sticks held off Japan in the second half to take a 2-1 win.

Last night's win comes after the Blacks Sticks thrashed world No.2 Argentina 3-0 on Sunday.

Up next for New Zealand are Spain on Wednesday.