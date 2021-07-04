Jelena Ostapenko confronts opponent over lying accusation following Wimbledon defeat

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic’s third round victory was overshadowed by controversy today after accusing 2017 French open champion Jelena Ostapenko of lying.

The pair engaged in a verbal volley at the net after the match, with Ostapenko taking exception to suggestions from Tomljanovic that she was faking an abdominal injury late in the third set.

Ostapenko called for a medical timeout for an apparent abdominal injury which infuriated Tomljanovic who claimed Ostapenko was lying.

The accusation sparked a heated exchange 10-minutes later when the Aussie claimed victory.

Before shaking hands, Ostapenko told Tomljanovic: "If you think I’m faking it, you can talk with the physio."

"I hope you feel better," Tomljanovic replied, but things heated up further when Ostapenko continued to confront her opponent.

"Your behaviour is terrible. You have zero respect," Ostapenko said, walking to her gear bag.

The victory is one of the biggest of Tomljanovic's career. It's just the second time she's made the last 16 at a grand slam.

She will go on to face England’s Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.