Photos: Students take to the streets around NZ to protest more Govt action on climate

By Irra Lee, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

Demonstrators have marched to Parliament and protested in other cities demanding more action from the Government on climate change.

Thousands of school students emptied their classrooms and took to the streets after growing frustrated with the slow progress that has been made since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate emergency in December.

Seren Lewis, one of the strike organisers in Wellington, told 1 NEWS they were making two demands today.

"Number one, being a just transition - we want the Government to aid people in non-sustainable fields and practices to transition into more sustainable ones," Lewis said.

"Our second demand is to honour our Pacific neighbours. We want our government to help them battle the forefront of climate change and strengthen those connections to allow them to do so."

Lewis said she was in awe of today's turnout.

"There are so many amazing people here. There are way more people than we imagined and I'm so proud of everyone here today."

Earlier this year, the Climate Change Commission released its first findings, setting targets for reducing carbon emissions each year between 2022 and 2025.

Check out the photos from the Auckland strike below from 1 NEWS reporter Irra Lee, and more images from the Wellington strike from reporter Cushla Norman.

MP for Auckland Central Chloe Swarbrick at the Auckland march.

MP for Auckland Central Chlöe Swarbrick at the Auckland march. (Source: 1 NEWS)

A young protestor at the Auckland march.

A young protestor at the Auckland march. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Protestors at the Auckland march.

Protestors at the Auckland march. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Protestors hold up signs at the Auckland march.

Protestors hold up signs at the Auckland march. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Protestors at the Auckland march.

Protestors at the Auckland march. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Signs at the Auckland march.

Signs at the Auckland march. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Protestors gathered in Wellington.

Protestors gathered in Wellington. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Protestors stand with their signs at the Wellington March.

Protestors stand with their signs at the Wellington March. (Source: 1 NEWS)

A Wellington protestor with their sign.

A Wellington protestor with their sign. (Source: 1 NEWS)

