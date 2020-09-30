The 1News team

Source: 1News

Meet the editorial team at 1News bringing you the news on digital and on-air seven days a week.

Simon Dallow, presenter 1News at 6pm, Hilary Barry, co-host Seven Sharp, John Campbell, co-host Breakfast, Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Head of News and Current Affairs - Paul Yurisich

Editor Content - Sophie Baird

GM Digital News & Content Development - Mereana Hond

Editor Newsgathering - Phil O’Sullivan


1News.co.nz

Executive Producer - Paul Smith

Digital News Editor - Josh Reich

Daily Editors - Daniel Fraser, Alan Kenyon and Nikolai Smith

Product Manager - Julianne Benson


Presenters

Breakfast : John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson

Breakfast News : Indira Stewart

Midday News: Chris Chang

Te Karere : Scotty Morrison

6pm : Simon Dallow

6pm weekends: Melissa Stokes

Seven Sharp : Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Tonight : Jenny Suo


1News Reporters

Dunedin - Maddy Lloyd

Christchuch - Lisa Davies, Thomas Mead, Alison Pugh, Joy Reid, Isaac Gunson, Ryan Boswell

Otago - Jared McCulloch

Nelson - Jessica Roden

Gallery - Jessica Mutch McKay, Maiki Sherman, Benedict Collins, Anna Whyte

Wellington - Mei Heron, Cushla Norman, Kate Nicol-Williams, Kristin Hall, Imogen Wells

Hawke’s Bay - tbc

Bay of Plenty - Sam Kelway

Auckland - Yvonne Tahana, Katie Bradford, Laura James, Nicole Bremner, Kim Baker-Wilson, Logan Church, Corazon Miller

Northland - Helen Castles

Australia correspondent - Andrew Macfarlane

Pacific correspondent - Barbara Dreaver

Europe Correspondent - Daniel Faitaua

US correspondent - Anna Burns-Francis

Sport - Andrew Saville, Chris Chang, Hayley Holt, Kimberlee Downs, Abby Wilson, Matt Manukia, Guy Heveldt, Michelle Prendiville, Dewi Preece, Jordan Oppert

