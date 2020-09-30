The 1News team

Meet the editorial team at 1News bringing you the news on digital and on-air seven days a week.
Head of News and Current Affairs - Paul Yurisich
Editor Content - Sophie Baird
GM Digital News & Content Development - Mereana Hond
Editor Newsgathering - Phil O’Sullivan
1News.co.nz
Executive Producer - Paul Smith
Digital News Editor - Josh Reich
Daily Editors - Daniel Fraser, Alan Kenyon and Nikolai Smith
Product Manager - Julianne Benson
Presenters
Breakfast : John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson
Breakfast News : Indira Stewart
Midday News: Chris Chang
Te Karere : Scotty Morrison
6pm : Simon Dallow
6pm weekends: Melissa Stokes
Seven Sharp : Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells
Tonight : Jenny Suo
1News Reporters
Dunedin - Maddy Lloyd
Christchuch - Lisa Davies, Thomas Mead, Alison Pugh, Joy Reid, Isaac Gunson, Ryan Boswell
Otago - Jared McCulloch
Nelson - Jessica Roden
Gallery - Jessica Mutch McKay, Maiki Sherman, Benedict Collins, Anna Whyte
Wellington - Mei Heron, Cushla Norman, Kate Nicol-Williams, Kristin Hall, Imogen Wells
Hawke’s Bay - tbc
Bay of Plenty - Sam Kelway
Auckland - Yvonne Tahana, Katie Bradford, Laura James, Nicole Bremner, Kim Baker-Wilson, Logan Church, Corazon Miller
Northland - Helen Castles
Australia correspondent - Andrew Macfarlane
Pacific correspondent - Barbara Dreaver
Europe Correspondent - Daniel Faitaua
US correspondent - Anna Burns-Francis
Sport - Andrew Saville, Chris Chang, Hayley Holt, Kimberlee Downs, Abby Wilson, Matt Manukia, Guy Heveldt, Michelle Prendiville, Dewi Preece, Jordan Oppert