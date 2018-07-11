Facebook fined almost $1 million by British authorities over Cambridge Analytica data sharing

Facebook has been fined almost a million dollars by the British Information Commissioner for misusing users’ data.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The Commissioner investigated how the details of 87 million users ended up in the hands of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The Commissioner said the company hadn't been honest to the public about how data was being harvested.

The two fines were passed down for breaches of England's Data Protection Act.

In the first quarter of 2018, Facebook made about NZ$970,000 in revenue ever five and a half minutes.