Aucklander is NZ's first scratchie millionaire after buying tickets 'on a whim'

An Auckland man has become New Zealand's first scratchie millionaire, winning $1 million on an Instant Kiwi ticket.

The man told Stuff he bought a series of Instant Kiwi tickets from Simkin Superette in the Auckland suburb of St Johns to scratch on his way home.

"It felt like I was in a movie when I scratched the winning ticket," he said, explaining he had bought tickets on a whim after getting a "lucky feeling".

It's the largest Instant Kiwi prize won in the lottery's 30-year history.

Instant Kiwi's Cash Spectacular ticket has been on sale for three weeks and two further prizes of $1 million remain.