'Who are you?' NBA star JR Smith hits back at trolling All Black Lima Sopoaga's cheeky remarks

May 2, 2018

All Blacks and Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga sparked a hilarious online feud with NBA star JR Smith, with fans praising Sopoaga for his cheeky comment and other basketball fans quick to defend their Cavs hero.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Smith, who plays alongside arguably the world's best basketball player LeBron James, posted an image of a van full of money on his Instagram asking: "You and your child are driving late at night along a deserted road. You come across a van full of money with the driver dead from an apparent heart attack. What lesson do you teach your child?"

Sopoaga commented on the post saying, "Daddy will all this money buy you a jump shot to help LBJ in the finals?"

The Kiwi fly-half's comment was referring to the Cavs players' failed attempts to help out their super-star James in the first round of their NBA series win over the Indiana Pacers.

Smith was quick to fire back, replying to the All Blacks star's comment with: "Who are you? Again?"

Some fans saw the funny side of Sopoaga's comment with one Instagram user posting: "I didn't know AB's were such savages until I started following them on Instagram lmao."

Other fans of Smith were quick to back up their NBA hero with one user commenting: "@teamswish he's a nobody! He need to kick rocks and not a soccer ball. Let the haters hate JR."

