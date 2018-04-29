New Zealand
1News

'Darling, we're stuffed' - father and daughter rescued after spending two nights lost at sea

By Jenny Suo, 1News Presenter
April 29, 2018

A father and daughter have been left exhausted but relieved after they were found following two rough nights out at sea.

"I'm glad. I'm still spinning from being on the water, but just to see the smile on my daughter's face after being back on land, that does it for me," Mr Graham said.

Michael Graham and his 17 year old daughter Tania-Rose lost power to their boat shortly after leaving Great Barrier Island for a fishing competition on Friday night.

"When we lost power to the boat, I knew that was us. I knew straight away I was in trouble," he recalled.

"She thought it was a joke. I said, 'Nah, darling - we're stuffed. We can't ring anybody. After we got no reply from the flares, we anchored up but that didn't work. The stronger the wind got, we just kept getting dragged out and out and out."

The alarm was raised yesterday morning after they failed to return home from the trip.

The pair drifted towards Channel Island in strong winds and rough seas, almost capsizing several times.

"That was the panic point. It was either take the rocks on, or we were almost ready to jump off the boat," he said.

"The waves were just smashing onto the boat. They blew out a couple of windows so water was coming through."

The boat was found by police this morning north of Waiheke just as Mr Graham was about to "pull apart the boat apart to make a raft".

"I was just about to start that and my daughter Tania-Rose goes, 'Look there, dad - a chopper,' and that was us. Two life jackets waving 'here we are'."

Mr Graham and his daughter were towed to Waiheke Island by the Police Maritime Unit, before being transported back to Auckland.


New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

It has raised concerns over the fairness of political donation rules.

35 mins ago

Buller Health staff shortage: 'A matter of time' before someone dies

Buller Health staff shortage: 'A matter of time' before someone dies

One Westport local says people don't know if they're going to get the care they need "if anything serious happens health-wise".

9:18am

9:31

Luxon responds to claim 'diversity' cost a senior MP his job

Luxon responds to claim 'diversity' cost a senior MP his job

8:49am

7:58

'I wasn't believed': Advocate describes female surgical mesh struggle

'I wasn't believed': Advocate describes female surgical mesh struggle

8:28am

5:05

New Zealand artwork could fetch record-breaking $2.5m

New Zealand artwork could fetch record-breaking $2.5m

6:58am

2:02

What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

5:00am

8:18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

31 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

35 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

49 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years