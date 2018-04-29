Māori Issues
Ten metre-long waka believed to have been uncovered during motorway excavation work north of Auckland

April 30, 2018

A partially complete waka about 10 metres long is believed to have been uncovered north of Auckland during excavation work for a motorway .

The incomplete Maori canoe was discovered on April 16 near the Okahu inlet north of the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnel on State Highway 1.

What is thought to be a 10m long waka is still connected to a kauri tree trunk with the two measuring 17 metres in total.

Crown Maori/Relations Minister Kelvin Davis said the discovery, which was made during work on the Ara Tuhono Puhoi to Warkworth motorway project, was exciting and would allow researchers to learn more about the cultural history of the area.

“This is a significant discovery that will grow our understanding of where and how waka were made. It reinforces traditional korero around the use of resources including waka forests, where particular trees were identified and nurtured for waka construction.”

NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Chris Hunt said all NZTA contractors said work ceased immediately after finding the taonga.

"A digger identified a wooden object under the surface of the inlet. The mud around the object was carefully removed exposing a large rectangular wooden object that extended across the excavation."

The project’s Environmental Manager and onsite archaeologist were notified along with iwi partners Hokai Nuku.

NZTA say the immediate objective is to secure the discovery and decide how to preserve it as the wood will deteriorate in contact with the atmosphere.

It will likely be lifted into a storage container and taken to a new site under the close supervision of Hokai Nuku and Heritage New Zealand to be examined more closely and preserved.

