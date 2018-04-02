Auckland locals create park blockade after partiers leave human excrement, smashed glass and condoms

Residents in Otahuhu Auckland took matters into their own hands over last week ahead of the long weekend after a local park became a hot spot for partiers, leaving the area strewn with human excrement, smashed glass and condoms.

Jess Denholm, along with others, cut off the entrance of Seaside Park with fencing and a campervan before Thursday night.

That night about 60 cars were turned away from the park.

"Not only can we not sleep at night with the booming music and screeching tyres, but people drive away absolutely trolleyed and it's only a matter of time before there's a tragedy," Ms Denholm told Stuff.

The locals said they would continue their blockade until Auckland Council installed a lockable gate.

Auckland Council told Stuff a request had been made last week, but it would take a few days to install. A guard was requested at night until a lockable gate was put up.