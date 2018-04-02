New Zealand
1News

Auckland locals create park blockade after partiers leave human excrement, smashed glass and condoms

April 3, 2018
This image was made with sun light and scaned the film.

Broken glass. (file). (Source: istock.com)

Residents in Otahuhu Auckland took matters into their own hands over last week ahead of the long weekend after a local park became a hot spot for partiers, leaving the area strewn with human excrement, smashed glass and condoms.

Jess Denholm, along with others, cut off the entrance of Seaside Park with fencing and a campervan before Thursday night.

That night about 60 cars were turned away from the park.

"Not only can we not sleep at night with the booming music and screeching tyres, but people drive away absolutely trolleyed and it's only a matter of time before there's a tragedy," Ms Denholm told Stuff.

The locals said they would continue their blockade until Auckland Council installed a lockable gate.

Auckland Council told Stuff a request had been made last week, but it would take a few days to install. A guard was requested at night until a lockable gate was put up.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

What the future of community housing could look like

What the future of community housing could look like

It’s community living in the heart of Auckland’s Grey Lynn, and could be the future of high-density living.

5:00am

3:53

Auckland pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

Auckland pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

Police said a 42-year-old man was hit on Taharoto Rd in Takapuna.

5:14pm

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

2:49pm

4:09

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

Tue, Aug 22

0:30

Allegedly stolen vehicle rams police car north of Auckland

Allegedly stolen vehicle rams police car north of Auckland

Tue, Aug 22

Auckland on-street parking prices being hiked

Auckland on-street parking prices being hiked

Mon, Aug 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

29 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

33 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

47 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years