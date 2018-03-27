Woman charged with perverting course of justice after baby suffers 16 fractures; man on violence charge

Police have charged two people in relation to a four-month-old baby girl admitted to Middlemore Hospital with 16 fractures in February.

The horrific injures were described by police on March 16 as "non-accidental" and inflicted over a period of time.

In a statement, police said a 28-year-old male from Howick has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 30-year-old female was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both individuals are appearing in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

The Howick baby was admitted to Middlemore Hospital on February 18 with a range of injuries.

"Medical staff discovered significant fractures to her body, which included to her skull, ribs, arms and legs," Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Sutherland said in a statement.

"The fractures have been described by medical experts as being of varying ages and classically associated with non-accidental injury.

"Thankfully, the child is going to make a full recovery however Police are extremely concerned by these injuries and Oranga Tamariki has been notified."

The girl is in the care of Oranga Tamariki.