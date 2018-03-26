New Zealand
Mum forces 'priceless' response from strangers who think she's too old to breastfeed

March 26, 2018

As a 44-year-old parent who runs a mum's Facebook discussion group, Stefania Giraldi was left shocked she could find a new form of prejudice against breastfeeding - the mother's age.

Ms Giraldi recounted an experience on her Facebook page "Mama's Word " of sitting in a doctor's surgery overhearing two strangers having a private, but not too quiet, conversation.

And what she heard didn't please her.

"I am sure you are all familiar with the 'too old to breastfeed' remark, BUT have you ever heard it in relation to the MOTHER?," she asked.

"That's right, these two ladies were going on about how a woman they knew, who is 42 years old, was, in their opinion, too OLD to breastfeed!!"

"And how her milk is probably not GOOD enough because of her age, to the disadvantage of the baby. A baby who they thought would have been better off formula-fed instead.

"I was fuming."

In an opportune moment, Ms Giraldi's three-year-old daughter jumped on her lap wanting a feed.

"I kid you NOT, a few minutes later my daughter climbs on my lap wanting the boob (talk about right timing), and needless to say, I granted her wish immediately.

"NOW, I am not one that looks for confrontations or arguments, but I COULDN'T RESIST: Obviously the ladies noticed I was breastfeeding, I turn to them and I tell them:

"'By the way, I am 44 years old, 45 next June and my milk is perfect!

"The look on their face, priceless.😏 Sorry, I felt good!"

Many of the responses on Ms Giraldi Facebook page were from sympathetic mums who also have breastfed into their 40s.

"I'm 42 & currently feeding my third child who turned one last Sunday," one commenter said.

Another added: "Turning 47 in a couple of months and breastfeeding my 4th child who was two this week 😄😄😁 some people’s ignorance can be very amusing."

