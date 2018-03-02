'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Source: 1News

The first female victim of sexual harassment at a law firm has come forward after suffering through years of inappropriate behaviour by male colleagues.

Olivia Wensley, now 32, has said "time's up" on law's dirty little secret, feeling inspired after allegations have come forward about law firm Russel McVeagh.

She recalls seven years ago when a much older male colleague said something that she can't bring herself to repeat to this day.

"It was atrocious... it involved a fetish act that he wanted me to do to him and for my secretary to be involved. It was pretty awful. When I told her about it she bursts into tears." the former litigation lawyer told 1 NEWS.

She has since quit the legal profession, saying it was a world full of power abuse, harassment and debauchery.

This comes just after the New Zealand Law Society announced a group will be set up to look at how they can improve reporting of sexual harassment within the legal profession.

Kathryn Beck who is the president of the society says she hopes this will help those too scared to come forward.

"We've been hearing a lot about how people feel reluctant to report if it re-victimises them or the prowess is particularly difficult. so what we're having a good look at is how we can fix those problems so we can properly deal with these issues when they arrive."

