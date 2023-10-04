Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

1:37pm
David and Victoria Beckham at documentary premiere.

David and Victoria Beckham at documentary premiere. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Victoria Beckham has admitted the "hardest" period of her marriage was when Rebecca Loos claimed to have had an affair with her husband David Beckham, because she and her spouse no longer felt "connected".

The couple have been married since 1999 but the former Spice Girls singer admitted their union hit the rocks after the 48-year-old soccer legend moved to Real Madrid and they were hit by a wave of scrutiny as a result of his PA's allegations, which David has repeatedly denied.

In new documentary series Beckham, footage is shown of newspaper headlines featuring Rebecca's claims, and director Fisher Stevens asked the retired sportsman how he dealt with the "multiple tabloid stories".

He replied: "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

The filmmaker then asked 49-year-old Victoria if it was the hardest time in her marriage and she admitted: "100%. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing; we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest.

"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together. We were connected. We had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

David reflected on how lonely he was being in Spain while Victoria and their four children remained in the UK.

He said: "When I first moved to Spain it was difficult because I've been part of a club and a family for my whole career from the age of 15 to I was 27 years old. I get sold overnight. The next minute I am in a city. I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family.

"Every time that we woke up we felt you know, there was something else and you know, I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning. There were some days that I would wake up and think 'how am I gonna go to work? How am I gonna walk onto that training pitch? How am I going to look as if nothing's wrong'. I felt physically sick every day. When I opened my eyes. 'How am I going to do this?'

And the couple are still unsure how they got through such a turbulent time in their marriage.

David added: "I don't know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it's our private life."

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

The former couple were granted permission to make the name change from Wolf Jacques Webster after filing a petition in March.

9:47am

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

Sir Patrick Stewart shares 'greatest regret' in memoir

The Star Trek actor has boldly gone where no one has gone before — into his past.

5:00am

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

8:30pm

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tue, Oct 3

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Fri, Sep 29

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Kourtney Kardashian slams 'narcissist' Kim as sisters clash

Fri, Sep 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Cost to repair flood-hit Marlborough roads jumps by $74m

Cost to repair flood-hit Marlborough roads jumps by $74m

22 mins ago

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

3:29

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

41 mins ago

BREAKING

OCR held at 5.5% in final Reserve Bank review before election

OCR held at 5.5% in final Reserve Bank review before election

52 mins ago

Mushroom poisoning survivor attends memorial for wife

Mushroom poisoning survivor attends memorial for wife

1:37pm

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

Taika Waititi promotes Aotearoa in zany new Tourism NZ video

The Kiwi director shows off his fighting skills in the campaign aimed at overseas travellers.

22 mins ago

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

David and Victoria Beckham address affair claims in documentary

The couple have been married since 1999 but the former Spice Girls singer admitted their union hit the rocks after allegations from David's personal assistant.

1:37pm

Ed Sheeran couldn't see after getting stoned with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran couldn't see after getting stoned with Snoop Dogg

12:38pm

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

Britney Spears buys Gucci bikini for her dog

11:06am

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son officially has new name

9:47am