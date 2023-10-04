New Zealand
Associated Press

'Apocalyptic': Venice bus crash kills at least 21 people

9:29am

A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

Scene of fatal bus crash in Venice, Italy

Scene of fatal bus crash in Venice, Italy (Source: Luigi Brugnaro)

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

