Video: Landslide shifts part of Gisborne road almost parallel to itself

A landslide has left part of a Gisborne road impassable, with video showing the shifted part of it almost parallel with the remainder of the road.

The landslide occurred this evening on Tiniroto Rd, which is about 20km from the State Highway 2 roundabout.

In the video, the road looks like it drops away suddenly, but it is just down a bank nearby.

Police said the back road between Wairoa and Gisborne is impassable and signage is being put in place to warn motorists.

The collapsed part of the road is between Rockhill and Parikanapa roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone needing to travel between Wairoa and Gisborne now need to use SH2.

The Gisborne District Council said a geotech risk assessment will be carried out in the morning.