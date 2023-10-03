New Zealand
1News

Video: Landslide shifts part of Gisborne road almost parallel to itself

28 mins ago

A landslide has left part of a Gisborne road impassable, with video showing the shifted part of it almost parallel with the remainder of the road.

The landslide occurred this evening on Tiniroto Rd, which is about 20km from the State Highway 2 roundabout.

In the video, the road looks like it drops away suddenly, but it is just down a bank nearby.

Police said the back road between Wairoa and Gisborne is impassable and signage is being put in place to warn motorists.

The collapsed part of the road is between Rockhill and Parikanapa roads.

Anyone needing to travel between Wairoa and Gisborne now need to use SH2.

The Gisborne District Council said a geotech risk assessment will be carried out in the morning.

New ZealandGisborneTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wild weather: Backlog from flight cancellations, ferries canned

Wild weather: Backlog from flight cancellations, ferries canned

About 12,000 customers were caught up in flight cancellations and three international flight diversions.

9:09am

Govt to add 100 new public EV chargers across the country

Govt to add 100 new public EV chargers across the country

The chargers will be installed at 19 locations on popular holiday routes.

Sun, Oct 1

1:29

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

Emergency pipe repair set to close popular Gisborne beach

Sat, Sep 30

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

'Not happy' - Massive pothole causing havoc on Napier-Taupō road

Fri, Sep 29

Settlement reached after dog mistakenly euthanised

Settlement reached after dog mistakenly euthanised

Fri, Sep 29

Anger as North Akl ferry trips to be temporarily slashed by 83%

Anger as North Akl ferry trips to be temporarily slashed by 83%

Fri, Sep 29

7:07

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Work starts turning Hitler's birthplace into police station

Work starts turning Hitler's birthplace into police station

12 mins ago

Palmerston North creates defence warehouse, clothing 12,000 personnel

1:59

Palmerston North creates defence warehouse, clothing 12,000 personnel

28 mins ago

Video: Landslide shifts part of Gisborne road almost parallel to itself

0:11

Video: Landslide shifts part of Gisborne road almost parallel to itself

39 mins ago

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

49 mins ago

Watch: Seven Sharp tracks down McGillicuddy Serious Party founder

5:03

Watch: Seven Sharp tracks down McGillicuddy Serious Party founder

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Former winner Matty McLean writes he knew from his husband's reaction that tonight's episode was one of the greatest in TV history.

39 mins ago

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Mon, Oct 2

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Mon, Oct 2