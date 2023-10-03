Rugby
Rotation vs form: All Blacks face selection headaches for Uruguay

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
20 mins ago
Dane Coles and Samisoni Taukei'aho go through drills at All Blacks training.

Dane Coles and Samisoni Taukei'aho go through drills at All Blacks training. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks selectors will be taking "a few panadol" this week ahead of their final Rugby World Cup pool match against Uruguay.

The age-old debate of rotation versus form will be the biggest headache for the All Blacks heading into Friday's game with a spot in this year's quarter-finals all but secured following their 14-try demolition of Italy last week.

The All Blacks fielded a near full-strength squad in the 96-17 win with their injured quartet of Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Sam Cane all getting good minutes under their belts.

It was one of many positives to come out of the match, although scrum coach Greg Feek told media this morning there was still some work-ons.

"Just after halftime we got a little sloppy," Feek said.

"As a group, we thought our discipline was really good in that first half and then just for a little part there we slipped off.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith celebrates his first-half hat-trick of tries with his teammates.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith celebrates his first-half hat-trick of tries with his teammates. (Source: Photosport)

"And the Italians were a little bit frustrated about that first half so they came out fizzed up to try and get back but we weren't up to our standards.

"But it's just great to see an All Blacks machine go out and do its business."

Now that machine needs to address what parts it will use to get past Uruguay with a likely quarter-final against World No.1 and recent bogey team Ireland in the cards.

The All Blacks have had dominant performances this year when playing their first-choice XV but straying from it - whether it be due to injury or squad rotation - has led to some tough results and while Uruguay is realistically not on the same level as the Springboks or France, it could still have an effect on the team's momentum heading into the knockout stages of this year's World Cup.

Not to mention France were tested by the South Americans last month after putting out a rotated side following their win over the All Blacks.

Feek conceded it was a headache for selectors with some players also "putting their hand up" in the team's matches against Namibia and Italy.

"I know [Ian Foster], Joe [Schmidt] and Jason [Ryan] will have a few panadol to try and put a team together to be fair," he said.

All Blacks coaches Jason Ryan, Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster.

All Blacks coaches Jason Ryan, Joe Schmidt and Ian Foster. (Source: Getty)

A prime example for Feek was the hookers where Samisoni Taukei'aho is now struggling to find a place in the matchday 23 after being a standout for the All Blacks last year as their leading No.2.

But with Codie Taylor and Dane Coles both delivering this year, and at this World Cup, the Chiefs hooker has been on the outer.

"You look at the props, you look at the hookers, you even look at the locks - it's so tight," Feek said of the selection battles.

"There was an old All Blacks saying a few years ago that the black jersey is yours to give away if you're not performing in it and if you're not there, it's hard to get in if the guys are going well.

"It's about taking their chances and if Dane Coles is playing well, which he is, it's hard to make that decision around giving another guy a go and to be fair, I know Samisoni has trained the house down and worked on all the specific areas he needs to work on."

Taukei'aho himself conceded both Coles and Taylor were playing well and so he is simply doing his best in his current role.

"We're pushing each other and whoever gets the nod to be in the 23, we're right behind them," Taukei'aho said.

"Last week, I was preparing them as best I could to go out there and put in a performance and I thought they both did that so I was pretty happy. But for me, it's just nailing my role for the team.

Dane Coles scores against Italy at the Rugby World Cup.

Dane Coles scores against Italy at the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Getty)

"The way I play is different to the way they play and at the moment, they're playing really well."

Teammate Ethan Blackadder, a late addition to the All Blacks camp after being called-up to replace injured wing Emoni Narawa, has been chomping at the bit to get his own shot at game time.

"I'm very hungry for game time, I haven't played for four weeks now," Blackadder said.

"If I get an opportunity, I'm ready to roll."

Like Taukei'aho though, Blackadder is struggling to find minutes behind Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i and the returning duo of Cane and Frizell - not to mention Scott Barrett as well who spent time at No.6 on Saturday when Sam Whitelock came on the field.

"Everyone compliments each other - Dalton was working hard on the defensive side [against Italy], Ardie had his hands on the ball and then Shannon had another good hit out back from injury," he said.

"They can only fit four in the 23 - we all help each other out and ultimately we want to put our best foot forward."

And that last point may settle the debate.

