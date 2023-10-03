New Zealand
Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

7:46am
Police investigate at scene of attack in Māngere

Police investigate at scene of attack in Māngere (Source: 1News)

One person has been critically hurt after an assault at an Auckland bus stop that left three others injured late yesterday.

Police said they were called to reports of a man attacking people at a bus stop on Bader Drive in Māngere just before 11pm.

"One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

"A second victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Two other people sustained minor injuries."

A 25-year-old was arrested at the scene. He will appear in court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

