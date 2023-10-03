Football
1News

Futsal Whites have FIFA World Cup in their sights

By Kate Wells, Sport Reporter
7:25pm

The Futsal Whites have never qualified for a World Cup before, while the Solomon Islands have four times.

Last night's 7-2 win over Fiji at Pulman Arena gave the Kiwis plenty of confidence.

"We're really focused," captain Dylan Manickum said.

"Obviously we've been working hard over the past couple of years, four years, eight years for some players to qualify for the World Cup."

The convincing win over Fiji was memorable for Manickum, overtaking coach Marvin Eakins as New Zealand's most capped futsal player, running out for his 60th appearance.

"It just means you've been in the team consistently over 10, 12 years and it's just a nice achievement."

Qualifying for the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan next year wouldn't just be an achievement for the current group, but past players too. Someone who's regularly in their thoughts is goalkeeper Atta Elyaan who was tragically killed in the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

"He was a massive part of the team and he's one of the ones who always springs to mind before we play," Manickum said.

The Futsal Whites will be giving it their best shot, with a semi final looming on Thursday. Although they don't play for money, coach Marvin Eakins said winning the tournament would help the team financially.

"We're kind of used to working with a low budget and I think we'd be excited to have some resource behind us to help prepare. I guess if we qualify and do the job we want to actually go there and not just turn up, we're actually going there to win some games."

The Futsal Whites' final group match is against Tonga at 4pm tomorrow.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Spurs go to second thanks to late own goal against 9-man Liverpool

Spurs go to second thanks to late own goal against 9-man Liverpool

Tottenham battled to break down Liverpool's short-handed defence until an own goal by Joel Matip deep into added time.

Sun, Oct 1

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson banned for 3 matches

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson banned for 3 matches

The striker was red carded after appearing to hit a match official's arm as she spun around in frustration after not being awarded a foul.

Fri, Sep 29

Former Spain football coach Vilda added to Rubiales kiss probe

Former Spain football coach Vilda added to Rubiales kiss probe

Thu, Sep 28

Spain routs Switzerland in first home match since World Cup title

Spain routs Switzerland in first home match since World Cup title

Wed, Sep 27

Two new faces and plenty making returns in All Whites squad

Two new faces and plenty making returns in All Whites squad

Tue, Sep 26

Football Ferns crash to heavy defeat against Chile

Football Ferns crash to heavy defeat against Chile

Sun, Sep 24

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Work starts turning Hitler's birthplace into police station

Work starts turning Hitler's birthplace into police station

12 mins ago

Palmerston North creates defence warehouse, clothing 12,000 personnel

1:59

Palmerston North creates defence warehouse, clothing 12,000 personnel

28 mins ago

Video: Landslide shifts part of Gisborne road almost parallel to itself

0:11

Video: Landslide shifts part of Gisborne road almost parallel to itself

39 mins ago

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

49 mins ago

Watch: Seven Sharp tracks down McGillicuddy Serious Party founder

5:03

Watch: Seven Sharp tracks down McGillicuddy Serious Party founder

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Jaw on the floor twist in latest Celebrity Treasure Island ep

Former winner Matty McLean writes he knew from his husband's reaction that tonight's episode was one of the greatest in TV history.

39 mins ago

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Mon, Oct 2

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Mon, Oct 2