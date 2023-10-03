New Zealand
1News

Fresh cost blowout on project to strengthen Wellington Town Hall

40 mins ago
Wellington's Town Hall.

Wellington's Town Hall. (Source: 1News)

The project to earthquake strengthen Wellington's Town Hall has been hit by another budget blowout – and the cost could now rise to $329 million.

The project was budgeted at $182 million last year, but Wellington City Council today said the project would increase by between $70 million and $147 million. That would put completion cost at between $252 million and $329 million.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said news of the cost increase was "extremely tough to hear, but not unexpected".

The proposed budget increase will be put to councillors for voting on October 25.

Whanau said council was dealing with challenging economic conditions and the project started by a previous council was now more than halfway through.

"There's no way we can turn back. We must see it through to completion.

"However, I join Wellingtonians at being frustrated and annoyed at the news of another cost increase."

The project was first budgeted at $43 million when it started in 2013. But it has suffered from ballooning costs, with the price tag put at $182 million last year.

The Town Hall is a grade one heritage building and sits on reclaimed land – making the seismic strengthening a highly complex undertaking.

The project requires lifting and propping the building to install new base isolators and extensive deep piling, while having to protect and restore the building.

A hundred and sixty-five base isolators are being used.

Some of the piling work for the building's auditorium is still incomplete because ground conditions have proved worse than expected.

"This is because ground conditions have been even worse than expected including contamination, geotechnical profile, and the extent of dewatering necessary, impacting on time and cost," the council said.

The Town Hall first opened in 1904 but was closed in 2013 after the Seddon earthquake.

Along with rising costs for labour and materials, the impact of Covid was also offered as a reason for the steep increases in the Town Hall project budget.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wild weather: Backlog from flight cancellations, ferries canned

Wild weather: Backlog from flight cancellations, ferries canned

About 12,000 customers were caught up in flight cancellations and three international flight diversions.

9:09am

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lower Hutt crash

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lower Hutt crash

The crash at a roundabout saw the pedestrian rushed to hospital

7:28am

Wellington Zoo welcomes six adorable baby lemurs

Wellington Zoo welcomes six adorable baby lemurs

6:30pm

Counter-protesters outnumber demonstrators at Parliament

Counter-protesters outnumber demonstrators at Parliament

Sat, Sep 30

Dog owner fined after pensioner bit in supermarket car park

Dog owner fined after pensioner bit in supermarket car park

Sat, Sep 30

New Zealand’s first wet house opens in Wellington

New Zealand’s first wet house opens in Wellington

Thu, Sep 28

2:09

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

16 mins ago

Election live: Luxon has message for Hipkins over debate spat

2:10

Election live: Luxon has message for Hipkins over debate spat

31 mins ago

Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

40 mins ago

BREAKING

Fresh cost blowout on project to strengthen Wellington Town Hall

Fresh cost blowout on project to strengthen Wellington Town Hall

51 mins ago

Allegations against NZ-born reporter Dan Wootton investigated by police

Allegations against NZ-born reporter Dan Wootton investigated by police

58 mins ago

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

0:35

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Mon, Oct 2