Environment
1News

Emergency situation unfolding in Victoria as bushfires rage

By Aziz Al Saafin, Australia Correspondent
3:42pm
Gippsland bushfire.

Gippsland bushfire. (Source: Supplied)

Australian bushfires have reached a new peak just two days into the official season, with temperatures soaring and winds gaining momentum.

Three out of control bush fires have swept through the Victoria region, one of which, located in Gippsland, tripled in size overnight.

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) confirmed 17,000 hectares of land has been burned and at least one home has been lost in the inferno. Residents were informed it was too late to evacuate and urged to instead to seek immediate shelter.

Rob Saunders, who lost his family home, told the Today Show the fire "came out of nowhere". The Gippsland local woke to the smell of smoke and grabbed his wife and pets moments before flames destroyed their home.

Rob Saunders at his destroyed home.

Rob Saunders at his destroyed home. (Source: Nine)

The situation was set to go from one extreme to another in the region tonight. Authorities issued a severe weather warning, with 150mm of rain predicted to fall in 24 hours that could potentially cause flash flooding tonight

In New South Wales, as of 12pm today, there were 98 fires ablaze across the state, with at least 18 not yet contained.

Around 1000 firefighters were deployed, but NSW RFS said conditions have proved too difficult for containment.

"We've got some really bad weather coming today, mid 30s, strong north westerly winds across a large part of the state," said Fire Commissioner Rob Rogers.

"Firefighters have been dealing with hundreds of fires everyday, mostly they get wrapped up, but unfortunately some of these fires just are difficult to contain and are in difficult areas."

In NSW, Sydney's Penrith suburb topped the temps today with 37°C, closely followed by Liverpool, Camden, and Richmond at 36°C.

WorldAustraliaEnvironmentWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

18-year-old charged after man set alight at NSW ute muster

A 22-year-old was reportedly set on fire by another man who was trying to ignite an aerosol nearby.

6:54am

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

Melbourne teen 'cannot remember' stabbing man at train station

The teenager had no recollection of the attack because he was affected by alcohol and likely drugs at the time, his barrister said.

7:29pm

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Warning over popular food after spate of child burns

Mon, Oct 2

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

Aus man charged with murder after older man thrown off balcony

Mon, Oct 2

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

Man dies after boat struck by whale in Sydney

Sat, Sep 30

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

NYC under state of emergency after flash floods halt travel

Sat, Sep 30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

24 mins ago

Progress made in Hori Gage homicide investigation

Progress made in Hori Gage homicide investigation

39 mins ago

'It gave me shivers' - Passenger captures sideways Chch landing

0:32

'It gave me shivers' - Passenger captures sideways Chch landing

51 mins ago

At least 11 dead after church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

At least 11 dead after church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

4:01pm

Costco union members win pay deal above the living wage

Costco union members win pay deal above the living wage

3:42pm

Emergency situation unfolding in Victoria as bushfires rage

Emergency situation unfolding in Victoria as bushfires rage

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Mon, Oct 2

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Mon, Oct 2

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Mon, Oct 2