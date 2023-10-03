Black Caps beat Proteas in rain-affected final World Cup warm-up

The Black Caps have got another win under their belts ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup by pipping South Africa in a rain-reduced final warm-up match.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham scored half-centuries to lead the side to a seven run win this morning in Thiruvananthapuram, scoring 321/6 before wet weather ended the Proteas' chase in the 37th over when they were 211/4.

With the rain not easing up, the Duckworth-Lewis scoring system was used to determine the result and favoured the Kiwis.

But regardless, the match ticked most boxes the Black Caps were looking for ahead of their opening match against England on Thursday, with most of the top order getting time at the crease and eight different bowlers getting a chance to roll their arms over.

In amongst the action was another promising knock from Williamson, who scored 37 runs off 51 balls before choosing to retire - as he did last week when he scored 54 from 50 against Pakistan - as he continues his return from a serious knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Caps have already ruled Williamson out of playing the opening match against England but it's hoped he will have a role in the side's campaign further down the track.

Regardless, the rest of the top order showed they are capable of filling the void in their skipper's absence with Conway scoring 78 off 73 before he too opted to retire and Latham added 52 off 56 batting at No.4. Glenn Phillips also contributed 43.

In the bowling, Trent Boult took 2-20 while spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi share a wicket each but South African opener Quinton de Kock did manage to score 84 not out before weather intervened.