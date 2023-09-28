Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

An Auckland restaurant has been named one of the top 25 fine dining eateries in the world by TripAdvisor.

The Grove in Auckland's CBD came in at 11th place on TripAdvisor's 2023 Traveller's Choice Best of the Best Restaurants.

The St Patrick's Square restaurant was opened by Michael and Annette Dearth in 2004 and was the only Kiwi restaurant to make the top 25.

It offers degustation menus which feature seasonal New Zealand food.

The restaurant has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the site and has received multiple accolades.

Several top Kiwi chefs have worked there, such as Sid Sahrawat and Ben Bayly.

A recent reviewer described the food at the restaurant as "one of the most beautiful, meticulous and delicious meals we have ever had".

Another urged people to "book immediately, if not sooner!"

Restaurant Bougainville in Amsterdam took out the top spot, with the Japanese restaurant Ise Sueyoshi and The Old Stamp House Restaurant in England coming in at second and third place respectively.

The Grove topped the list of New Zealand's best fine dining restaurants in and was followed by four other restaurants in Auckland: Sails, Ahi and Sidart in the CBD, and Tantalus Estate Restaurant on Waiheke Island.

Queenstown restaurants Tatsumi and Jervois Steak House were ranked at number six and seven. Wellington’s Logan Brown came eighth, while Nelson’s Hopgood & Co and Queenstown’s The Bunker Restaurant placed ninth and tenth on the list.