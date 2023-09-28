New Zealand
1News

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

59 mins ago
The Grove at St Patricks Square is the 11th best fine dining restaurant in the world.

The Grove at St Patricks Square is the 11th best fine dining restaurant in the world. (Source: Supplied)

An Auckland restaurant has been named one of the top 25 fine dining eateries in the world by TripAdvisor.

The Grove in Auckland's CBD came in at 11th place on TripAdvisor's 2023 Traveller's Choice Best of the Best Restaurants.

The St Patrick's Square restaurant was opened by Michael and Annette Dearth in 2004 and was the only Kiwi restaurant to make the top 25.

It offers degustation menus which feature seasonal New Zealand food.

The restaurant has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the site and has received multiple accolades.

Several top Kiwi chefs have worked there, such as Sid Sahrawat and Ben Bayly.

A recent reviewer described the food at the restaurant as "one of the most beautiful, meticulous and delicious meals we have ever had".

Another urged people to "book immediately, if not sooner!"

Restaurant Bougainville in Amsterdam took out the top spot, with the Japanese restaurant Ise Sueyoshi and The Old Stamp House Restaurant in England coming in at second and third place respectively.

The Grove topped the list of New Zealand's best fine dining restaurants in and was followed by four other restaurants in Auckland: Sails, Ahi and Sidart in the CBD, and Tantalus Estate Restaurant on Waiheke Island.

Queenstown restaurants Tatsumi and Jervois Steak House were ranked at number six and seven. Wellington’s Logan Brown came eighth, while Nelson’s Hopgood & Co and Queenstown’s The Bunker Restaurant placed ninth and tenth on the list.

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warehouse accuses Sanitarium of cutting off its Weet-Bix supply

Warehouse accuses Sanitarium of cutting off its Weet-Bix supply

CEO Nick Grayston says Sanitarium's decision to cut off The Warehouse was not fair, as it was still supplying the big two grocery chains.

0 min ago

Cost of food thrown away soars to $3.2 billion a year

Cost of food thrown away soars to $3.2 billion a year

The Rabobank-KiwiHarvest Food Waste survey found households were throwing away 12.2% of the food they bought down from 13.4% last year.

7:42pm

Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

Woman who cooked 170,000 meals for Hawke's Bay gifted vacation

Tue, Sep 26

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Food industry fighting proposed junk food marketing rules

Mon, Sep 25

Labour pledges to keep free school lunch programme

Labour pledges to keep free school lunch programme

Fri, Sep 22

2:16

Animal waste 'most likely' source of Queenstown gastro outbreak - expert

Animal waste 'most likely' source of Queenstown gastro outbreak - expert

Thu, Sep 21

6:17

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

National MP, gang supporters clash at Parliament protest

26 mins ago

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

An inside look at Auckland's new huge train station

40 mins ago

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

42 mins ago

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

0:30

Election live: Labour MP decries 'racism', 'dog-whistling' on campaign trail

59 mins ago

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

Auckland fine dining restaurant ranked among world's best

SPONSORED

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Sponsored by Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

More from Entertainment

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

Cher accused of kidnapping her own son

The 77-year-old singer is said to have made the move as she was worried about her son Elijah Blue Allman’s health.

40 mins ago

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

The pop star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game this week, amid rumours she is dating the football star.

3:07pm

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

12:54pm

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

Kiwi band The Beths keeping it local despite US success

9:13pm

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

Matilda Green's 'biggest regret' on Celebrity Treasure Island

8:30pm