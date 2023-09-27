Police shoot man on busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp

Police shot a man on a busy West Auckland motorway off-ramp after a chase.

Police said the man stopped on the Lincoln Rd overbridge after he fled when signalled to stop around 3.20pm. He then allegedly tried to steal a number of vehicles before being shot by police.

"On the Lincoln Road overbridge, the driver has got out of the vehicle with a firearm, and has unsuccessfully tried to steal two other vehicles," Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

"During this period, one of those vehicles has hit the offender. Armed Police were quickly on scene, approaching the man and challenging him.

"The man has not engaged with our staff and has run towards a truck and has climbed in the passenger side of the cab resulting in the truck driver exiting out the drivers door.

"At this point in the incident police have fired shots at the offender resulting in him surrendering to police."

The man was taken to hospital with what police believe are non life-threatening injuries.

St John sent two vehicles to the scene around 3.40pm, but were stood down by police on the way there as they were "not required".