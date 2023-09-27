New Zealand
Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

20 mins ago

Video has emerged of a helicopter pilot rescuing four workers from a sinking barge near Ōpōtiki's new harbour development yesterday.

Steven Woods was wrapping up a busy day as a pilot for Motu Helicopters, operated by Heli-Hire, when he flew over Ōpōtiki township to take some photos of the flooding.

The region's been hammered over the last few days by heavy rain.

Woods said he'd only just landed when the Coastguard called and said "four people need rescuing".

New footage shows the dramatic five-minute mission, with Woods using a scoop net to ferry the workers to shore.

The sinking vessel was rocked by rough seas during the operation.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

Bottling it: Creating jobs and reducing waste at Will&Able

