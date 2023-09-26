Huntly Birthcare centre closure 'devastating', says midwife

The only birthing unit in a North Island town has lost the battle to keep its doors open after 30 years.

Maternity care company Birthcare is closing its Huntly facility next month, claiming it cannot get enough staff, and more mothers are choosing to give birth at hospitals.

A worker at the facility said it was a "devastating" blow to its staff and the community of Huntly.

Now, hundreds are flocking to Facebook sharing their personal experiences of birthing their children at the unit, and advocating for the decision to be reversed.

Birthcare, owned by Evolution Healthcare, has two locations - one in Huntly and another in Auckland - which opened in 1995.

In a statement, it said Huntly's Birthcare primary birthing and postnatal unit was closing "due to staffing shortages and a declining number of parents and whānau accessing the services year-on-year".

It said the unit's struggle to have enough midwives, which "impacts the ability to operate safely".

Birthcare received a flat rate of funding from Te Whatu Ora as a care provider, but said this was still not enough to make staying open viable.

It said this year had only seen 40 parents use its facility, and of them, only six went into labour and gave birth.

"The decline in visits to the unit indicate more people are choosing to or needing to access secondary care at their local Te Whatu Ora hospital," Birthcare said.

In a private letter to one of the midwifes, obtained by RNZ, it said a consultation process had been undertaken to find solutions in July.

"Although there were a number of ideas that would have assisted the business somewhat," the letter said, "there was not enough to change the fundamental issues facing the business".

It said the midwife's employment would terminate as of 31 October 2023, and outstanding pay and entitlements would be paid on, or as soon as possible after the 31st.

It said there were potential midwife positions open at the Auckland branch but admitted the commute times made the opportunity "unattractive".

Now the Huntly community is up in arms after losing the only birthing unit in an almost 30 kilometre range.

Bernie Miers is a lead maternity carer. She is not employed by Birthcare but uses its Huntly facilities for her business.

She said the midwives were having trouble coming to terms with the news.

"A lot of them have been a part of this community for a really, really long time serving mamas for a bunch of years, so for them it's really scary."

"They love the mahi that they do," Miers said.

The next nearest birthing facility is 28km away in Hamilton.

"Without Birthcare, there's nothing," she said.

Miers disagreed with Birthcare's reason for closing.

She said Huntly's midwives "have a fully staffed roster, and we are yet to not cover a shift", in response to its claims of experiencing staffing shortages.

She also said she had assisted in six births this year at the facility alone, in response to their claims that it had only seen six all year. From her records, she said, there had been a total of 21 births and 118 postnatal stays at Birthcare Huntly this year.

Miers said her detachment from the company means she could speak publicly about the decision, whereas staff did not have that freedom.

Along with other independent midwives, she created the 'Save Huntly's birth unit' Facebook page.

"Obviously the owners are probably not best pleased with us, but I don't work for them so they can't stop me.

"We are absolutely purposefully trying to make it as public as we can," she said, "the fact that its even an option to close it means our community's voices are not being heard".

After four hours of being created, the page had gained over 500 members and 100 posts in support.

"I have birthed 4 of my 9 at Huntly birthcare," Alicia said, "please don't close this amazing place, it is a blessing to all women who birth there."

"Huntly needs to stay open for mums near by [sic]," said Jess, "having to travel to Hamilton or Pukekohe or further is another stress mothers don't need!"

Nikki said: "My daughter was born here 8 years ago. If I had to go to Hamilton she would have been born on the side of the road."

Lisa Gestro from Te Whatu Ora Waikato said it received notice from Birthcare Huntly of the closure.

She said the operator made the choice independently.

"We can confirm that there had been no recent change to the funding model for this service," she said.

"Te Whatu Ora is now exploring potential options to support expectant mothers in the Huntly area."

