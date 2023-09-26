Politics
1News

Election live: Tussles over co-governance, crime at Kaupapa Māori Debate

7:31pm

(Source: 1News)

Candidates discussed important issues at the Kaupapa Māori Debate. Follow 1News for the latest updates from the campaign trail.

Summary

  • Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate focused on the issues which matter the most to Māori.
  • Winston Peters will not only be back with New Zealand First in Parliament, but back as the kingmaker at the election, according to a new Newshub poll last night. The next 1News Verian Poll will confirm the state of the race tomorrow night.
  • The poll confirmed Labour's continued stagnation in the 20s, with party leader and prime minister Chris Hipkins saying he hasn't given up hope of winning, yet.

Live updates continue below. For iPhone and iOS users viewing through the 1News app, press and hold on links to open them.

Green, ACT candidates trade blows on co-governance in debate

Green, ACT candidates trade blows on co-governance in debate

Things got "personal" when the Green party co-leader Marama Davidson called out ACT's language around co-governance.

3 mins ago

3:01

Full video: Your Vote 2023 Kaupapa Māori Debate

LIVE

Full video: Your Vote 2023 Kaupapa Māori Debate

Candidates from all the main parties debate the issues affecting Māori voters, in a debate hosted by Maiki Sherman.

7:15pm

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

Why do New Zealand politicians keep getting hit by lightning?

3:56pm

0:28

Amnesty for overstayers 'sends the wrong message' - National

Amnesty for overstayers 'sends the wrong message' - National

3:19pm

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

NZ First would put limit on time spent on main benefit

1:51pm

4:09

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's 1News Kaupapa Māori Debate: What you need to know

1:41pm

3 mins ago

Green, ACT candidates trade blows on co-governance in debate

3:01

Green, ACT candidates trade blows on co-governance in debate

17 mins ago

Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

Shirtless man holding dog in golf cart leads LA police on chase

32 mins ago

Brisbane mistress sues jilted wife over dangerous driving

Brisbane mistress sues jilted wife over dangerous driving

45 mins ago

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

2:45

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

58 mins ago

Supermarkets appeal restrictions on morning alcohol sales

Supermarkets appeal restrictions on morning alcohol sales

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Foul-mouthed Celebrity Treasure Island elimination a moment to remember

Television legend Mary Lambie manically screaming down the barrel of the camera after being thrown under the bus by her team mate has joined the upper echelons of TV moments.

45 mins ago

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas agree to keep kids in New York - for now

The 27-year-old sued her estranged husband last week, alleging he'd blocked her from taking their daughters to the UK.

4:10pm

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

'Family disease' - Bruce Willis' wife opens up on his dementia battle

2:19pm

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

David McCallum, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., NCIS star, dies aged 90

1:24pm

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writer's strike

Mon, Sep 25