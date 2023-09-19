Football
1News

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

32 mins ago
Rylee Foster with Liverpool teammate Missy Bo Kearns in 2022.

Rylee Foster with Liverpool teammate Missy Bo Kearns in 2022. (Source: Getty)

Former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Rylee Foster has signed with the Phoenix this morning with the intent of rising from the ashes of a serious car crash almost two years ago that could have killed her.

Canadian Foster is the final signing for the Phoenix ahead of the new A-League Women season, joining the side after surviving a horror accident in Finland in October 2021.

The 25-year-old suffered a range of serious injuries but the most significant were the seven fractures in her neck, leaving her in an immobilising "halo" for her recovery to stop sudden movement.

"The fact that I'm alive is phenomenal," Foster said.

"The injury that I sustained is known to kill you instantly, if not become a tetraplegic."

Ahead of this morning's news, Foster has been in Wellington for the past week and had to pass a number of medical tests before the club offered her a contract.

She made an emotional departure from Liverpool in June after staying with the team, albeit on the sidelines, following her crash but believes the Phoenix is the perfect place for her right now.

"Joining the Phoenix is very symbolic. It's a new becoming. It's an arising from something that was literally in ashes," she said.

"I've been through a lot in the last two years, more than most people go through in their whole lives. There have been a lot of sacrifices and blood, sweat and tears to get to this point, and a lot of hurdles in regard to physical and mental health.

"I'm so happy that you'll not only get to see me as a footballer here, but the new and improved side of myself with all the lessons that I've learned over the last two years and the adversity I've faced.

"This new version of myself could potentially be the best of the best and that's what I'm excited about."

Rylee Foster trains with the Phoenix.

Rylee Foster trains with the Phoenix. (Source: Supplied)

The former age-group representative added she was thankful for the Phoenix showing faith in her.

"It was a massive risk, and it was a risk for all parties, not just the coaching staff, but the physios, the medical team, the stakeholders and the owners.

"The fact that they want to commit to my future, take care of me as a person and my overall well-being, but also be along for the journey and very invested in it is important.

"When people buy into you, you buy into them, and I've been craving that trust and that organisation to put their trust in me, and I feel that here.

"I feel at home, and I feel ready to go and do what I need to do to pay back that trust."

FootballPhoenix

SHARE ME

More Stories

Michaela Foster opens up on dream 2023 and dad's World Cup chase

Michaela Foster opens up on dream 2023 and dad's World Cup chase

The versatile defender has re-signed with the Wellington Phoenix for another year after breakthrough season that saw her make FIFA World Cup squad.

Tue, Aug 8

Phoenix sign academy player currently banned for homophobic slur

Phoenix sign academy player currently banned for homophobic slur

Fin Conchie will join the team on a three-year deal after serving his 10-match suspension for his actions in a Central League match with the Phoenix reserves last month.

Wed, Aug 2

Wellington Phoenix future-proof defence with tall timber

Wellington Phoenix future-proof defence with tall timber

Thu, Jul 6

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

Departing Talay says Phoenix 'in a fantastic spot' to carry on

Sat, May 6

Talay's tenure over as Phoenix lose A-League elimination final

Talay's tenure over as Phoenix lose A-League elimination final

Sat, May 6

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

Sat, Apr 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

4:00

Single mum in emergency housing wins Miss Rotorua 2023

8 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

2:44

Election live: Hipkins 'confesses' to his one debate 'weakness'

21 mins ago

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

1:56

18yo charged over fatal 'street racing' Canterbury crash named

32 mins ago

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

From the ashes: New Nix keeper making return after horror crash

43 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media

10:08am

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks from Auckland

More from Entertainment

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

Ariana Grande, husband file for divorce after 2-year marriage

The 30-year-old singer's filing comes nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his wife.

9:30am

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Remaining dates on Russell Brand's tour postponed after allegations

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

5:47am

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

Matty McLean breaks down Celebrity Treasure Island premiere

8:35pm

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

Rolling Stone co-founder removed from hall of fame after backlash

5:49pm

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

MAFS Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford dead at 72

4:57pm