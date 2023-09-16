World
Associated Press

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

51 mins ago
Passengers on a United Airlines jet from Newark, N.J. to Rome, got a steep ride to a lower altitude after pilots suspected a possible loss of cabin pressure.

Passengers on a United Airlines jet from Newark, N.J. to Rome, got a steep ride to a lower altitude after pilots suspected a possible loss of cabin pressure. (Source: Associated Press)

A United Airlines jet headed to Rome turned around less than an hour into the flight and descended rapidly after what the airline termed an indication of possible loss of cabin pressure.

The plane returned to Newark, New Jersey, and landed safely yesterday, the airline said.

United said there was no loss of pressure and passengers' oxygen masks did not drop, but the pilots could not be certain.

Data from tracking service FlightAware showed that the Boeing 777 descended from 11.2km to less than 2.7km in eight minutes.

Pilots are trained to respond to a loss of cabin pressure by descending to an altitude that is low enough for people on board to breathe without oxygen masks.

The shortened flight had 270 passengers and 14 crew members, according to the airline.

United said it found another plane, which left Newark around 3.30am and reached Rome after 5pm local time, about six hours later than the originally scheduled arrival time.

WorldNorth AmericaTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

He was so tall that he'd drink out of the kitchen sink and steal food off the counters when he was feeling mischievous.

6:06pm

Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

Watch: US airport staff appear to steal from bags at security

The state attorney's office released several video clips of the incident at Florida's Miami International Airport.

4:41pm

1:37

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

12:13pm

Video shows US police chasing lemur around parking lot

Video shows US police chasing lemur around parking lot

Fri, Sep 15

1:47

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

Fri, Sep 15

NASA releases official report into UFOs

NASA releases official report into UFOs

Fri, Sep 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

Prince Harry’s birthday has been ignored publicly by royal family

Prince Harry’s birthday has been ignored publicly by royal family

51 mins ago

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

9:43am

Ethan de Groot's dismissal puts All Blacks on red alert

0:31

Ethan de Groot's dismissal puts All Blacks on red alert

9:20am

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

8:53am

All Blacks' big win over Namibia marred by late red card

0:31

All Blacks' big win over Namibia marred by late red card

8:48am

Black Caps fall to another heavy defeat to England

0:48

Black Caps fall to another heavy defeat to England

More from Entertainment

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Tyson, infamous for his ear-bite fight in 1997 against Evander Holyfield, runs Tyson 2.0, producer of Mike Bites edibles – shaped exactly like Holyfield's ear.

9:20am

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

The singer, 41, is said to be in a relationship with ex-convict Paul Richard Soliz amid her divorce from Sam Ashgari.

9:50pm

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

1:19pm

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

1:09pm

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Fri, Sep 15