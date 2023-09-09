Routliffe eases into US Open final in straight sets

Kiwi tennis player Erin Routliffe is on the cusp of winning her first grand slam after she eased into the US Open women's doubles final alongside partner Gabriela Dabrowski this morning.

The pair cruised past Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-wen in straight sets 6-1 7-6 (7-4) at Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the final.

Routliffe and Dabrowski got off to a fast start, barely breaking a sweat to wrap up the first set 6-1 inside half an hour.

Their nerve was tested more in the second set, with Wang and Su-wen breaking serve twice to take a 4-2 lead.

But just as they had done in the quarter-final, Routliffe and Dabrowski stormed back, breaking serve to love in the next game, holding serve and then breaking serve again to take a 5-4 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

While their opponents managed to hold on to take it to a tiebreak, Routliffe and Dabrowski wrapped up the match to advance to the final.

They will play the winner of Laura Siegemund/Vera Zvonareva and Jennifer Brady/Luisa Stefani.