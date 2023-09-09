Tennis
1News

Routliffe eases into US Open final in straight sets

6:46am
Erin Routliffe.

Erin Routliffe. (Source: Photosport)

Kiwi tennis player Erin Routliffe is on the cusp of winning her first grand slam after she eased into the US Open women's doubles final alongside partner Gabriela Dabrowski this morning.

The pair cruised past Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-wen in straight sets 6-1 7-6 (7-4) at Louis Armstrong Stadium to advance to the final.

Routliffe and Dabrowski got off to a fast start, barely breaking a sweat to wrap up the first set 6-1 inside half an hour.

Their nerve was tested more in the second set, with Wang and Su-wen breaking serve twice to take a 4-2 lead.

But just as they had done in the quarter-final, Routliffe and Dabrowski stormed back, breaking serve to love in the next game, holding serve and then breaking serve again to take a 5-4 lead.

While their opponents managed to hold on to take it to a tiebreak, Routliffe and Dabrowski wrapped up the match to advance to the final.

They will play the winner of Laura Siegemund/Vera Zvonareva and Jennifer Brady/Luisa Stefani.

Tennis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man glues bare feet to concrete in US Open climate protest

Man glues bare feet to concrete in US Open climate protest

Play was delayed by 50 minutes while police removed the person who stuck his feet to the ground.

1:54pm

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble beating unseeded Matteo Arnaldi but Kiwi Erin Routliffe had an even easier time, although it didn't come with some emotion.

Tue, Sep 5

Djokovic survives from two sets down to advance at US Open

Djokovic survives from two sets down to advance at US Open

Sat, Sep 2

Wozniacki soldiers on at US Open, Venus out in men's doubles

Wozniacki soldiers on at US Open, Venus out in men's doubles

Sat, Sep 2

Erin Routliffe pulls off comeback to advance at US Open

Erin Routliffe pulls off comeback to advance at US Open

Fri, Sep 1

Out of retirement, Caroline Wozniacki keeps winning at US Open

Out of retirement, Caroline Wozniacki keeps winning at US Open

Thu, Aug 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh touted as Olympic Committee member

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh touted as Olympic Committee member

18 mins ago

Ill-disciplined All Blacks fizzle out against France at World Cup

0:30

Ill-disciplined All Blacks fizzle out against France at World Cup

40 mins ago

Kutcher, Kunis wrote letters supporting Masterson ahead of sentencing

Kutcher, Kunis wrote letters supporting Masterson ahead of sentencing

8:30am

Fears Chch's Cardboard Cathedral could become pub if sold

Fears Chch's Cardboard Cathedral could become pub if sold

7:50am

One dead, five injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

One dead, five injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

7:26am

Conway, Mitchell centuries lead Black Caps rampage against England

Conway, Mitchell centuries lead Black Caps rampage against England

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7