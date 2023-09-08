Woman, 21, charged with murder after Tauranga death

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Tauranga late last night.

She is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Varnam told 1News police were called to a property on Aaron Place in Brookfield around 10.50pm.

The man died before police arrived and a homicide investigation has subsequently been launched.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter. A scene guard remains in place at the address," Varnam said.