New Zealand
1News

Magnitude 6.6 quake in Kermadecs, no tsunami risk to NZ

9:52pm
File picture of a seismograph.

File picture of a seismograph. (Source: istock.com)

Authorities say a now magnitude 6.6 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands does not pose a tsunami threat to New Zealand.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said: "Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand."

NEMA said the quake happened about 9pm and was at a depth of 69km. It earlier said the quake was magnitude 7.0 at a depth of 33km.

It said the 6.6 magnitude was provisional and may be increased or decreased as more seismic data becomes available.

The US Geological Survey's Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also said there is no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

Two months on from Barry Hall's death, investigators believe the person responsible was known to him.

9:25pm

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

It comes after a string of alleged burglaries and aggravated robberies in Northland.

9:04pm

Police seek vehicles after two houses shot at in Tairāwhiti

Police seek vehicles after two houses shot at in Tairāwhiti

8:00pm

Christchurch electorate of Ilam up for grabs this election

Christchurch electorate of Ilam up for grabs this election

7:35pm

2:05

Motorcycle stolen as three Hamilton businesses burgled overnight

Motorcycle stolen as three Hamilton businesses burgled overnight

7:19pm

Animal advocate could face prison term for theft of injured dog

Animal advocate could face prison term for theft of injured dog

6:45pm

2:06

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10:17pm

North Korea claims launch of nuclear attack submarine

North Korea claims launch of nuclear attack submarine

10:06pm

Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members

Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members

9:52pm

Magnitude 6.6 quake in Kermadecs, no tsunami risk to NZ

Magnitude 6.6 quake in Kermadecs, no tsunami risk to NZ

9:34pm

Human skull found in US Goodwill, police think no foul play

Human skull found in US Goodwill, police think no foul play

9:25pm

Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

9:04pm

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

7:54am

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7