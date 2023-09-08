Animal advocate could face prison term for theft of injured dog

A well-known Northland animal rescuer and advocate has appeared in the Kaikohe District Court today charged with the theft of a dog.

Summer Johnson has rescued tens of thousands of dogs over the years and is now refusing to give one back to its owner, claiming it was mistreated.

Sheba, a rottweiler cross, was found wandering down a street a few months ago and ended up at Johnson's Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

"The previous owner confirmed she'd been hit by a truck two-and-a-half years ago," Johnson told 1News.

"They took her to the vet who had said it was going to be a $3000 operation, or to be put down, and they did neither but took her home and chained her up."

A vet recommended amputation to avoid further suffering — but they need the owner's permission to do the surgery.

"It's a breach of the Animal Welfare Act by not getting her treated, she's been in pain and you can see all the scar marks on her leg from it dragging around," Johnson said.

"The vets have now confirmed based on welfare she needs that leg off."

Now, Johnson has found herself in court for refusing to give Sheba back.

"I confirmed with the owners that based on welfare I was not returning the dog and they then went to the police and the SPCA and the SPCA confirmed that I don't have the jurisdiction to hold the dog on welfare and here we are now with me being charged with theft," Johnson said.

Sheba's owner said he took her to the vet but couldn't afford the $3000 surgery and was advised it wasn't needed.

He said she wasn't poorly treated and is a loved family member.

Supporters of Johnson packed out the Kaikohe District Court today, offering encouraging words.

"Without her our dogs in Northland would be suffering," one person said.

If convicted Johnson faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

However, after 20 years and many thousands of animals rescued, the staunch animal advocate said she's not giving up on Sheba.