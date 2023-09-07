World
Associated Press

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

8:45pm

A murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof in a breakout that wasn't detected by guards for a full hour, authorities said as the killer eluded a widening manhunt for a seventh day.

The timeline and details of Danelo Cavalcante's escape — including that he got out using the same route another prisoner took in May — were released as police from various agencies flooded a search zone of increasingly worried residents. A tower guard on duty during the breakout was put on leave as part of the escape investigation.

The escape and search have attracted international attention and became big news in Cavalcante's native Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story on Wednesday (local time) with the headline "Dangerous hide-and-seek."

Howard Holland, the acting warden of the Chester County Prison, played a security video at a news conference on Wednesday. It shows the 34-year-old Cavalcante standing in a passageway next to the jail yard before bracing his hands on one wall and his feet on another then "crab-walking" up the walls out of the camera's view.

Holland said the prison had brought in a consultant after the first escape in May and added razor wire to that area.

"What was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing the single point of physical countermeasures should have been bolstered by additional means. We are addressing that," Holland said. He said the prison was fully staffed when Cavalcante broke out.

The prison is considering adding officers to the yard during recreation times, as well as caging in the top of those yards, Holland said. The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has taken over the escape investigation, he said.

Holland said the inmate who escaped in May was returned within minutes after a tower guard quickly sounded the alarm. He said Cavalcante was identified as missing after a headcount, more than an hour after the video was taken. A public siren was sounded about 10am.

Holland declined to say why the guard, whose name has not been made public, had not noticed Cavalcante hopping from the roof and heading away from the prison's perimeter.

Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021, and escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison. Prosecutors say he killed her to stop her from telling police that he's wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil.

He had been captured in Virginia after Brandao's killing and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Two suburban Philadelphia school districts remained shuttered and one of the nation's premier botanical gardens was closed on Wednesday as authorities kept up their search.

Cavalcante has been spotted six times since he escaped, most recently on Tuesday night when he was seen in a residential area but soon disappeared into the woods. He had been spotted Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the garden's grounds.

That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south Tuesday after they determined Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds law enforcement officers, including heavily armed police.

Authorities have urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked, to check the properties of vacationing neighbours and to look out for missing cars, bicycles or other transportation Cavalcante might use.

"It's unnerving to know that I can't stand in my backyard with my dogs. My husband has to come outside with me and, you know, it's just an uneasy feeling," said Danielle Lawrence, of Pocopson, which is near the county's jail, roughly 40km west of Philadelphia.

Ryan Drummond, whose Pocopson home was broken into late on Friday by a man believed to be Cavalcante, voiced similar views. He believes Cavalcante came in through French doors that had a broken lock — and perhaps was nearby when his family was talking about the problem as they locked up the house that night.

"We're still operating in this half-normal life right now, meaning the kids are off school. Parents are trying to do the Covid balance of working and managing their children," Drummond said on Wednesday.

The intruder left with "a peach, an apple, maybe a few snap peas" that he found on the kitchen counter, Drummond said, along with a white hat that he soon lost as he fled past a neighbour's yard.

"Everybody wants this to be over," said Drummond, who said his frustration lies not with the search efforts but with the prison. "How can it be going on almost a week at this point?"

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

The 21-year-old has denied all the charges against him.

8:25pm

Doomsday cult members deported from Fiji, leader in hiding

Doomsday cult members deported from Fiji, leader in hiding

An investigation found the sect operated the country's largest chain of restaurants, owned farmland and ran half a dozen Mobil petrol stations.

6:27pm

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

12:08pm

Another death linked to jail where Trump was booked

Another death linked to jail where Trump was booked

11:08am

Ferry captain, 3 crew charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

Ferry captain, 3 crew charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

9:23am

Lawyers ask to revoke bond of mother of US boy who shot teacher

Lawyers ask to revoke bond of mother of US boy who shot teacher

7:18am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

39 mins ago

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

9:15pm

Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

3:44

Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

8:55pm

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

3:46

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

8:45pm

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

0:23

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

8:35pm

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

3:59

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:25pm

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

More from Entertainment

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

At just 12 years old, Conal McCaul has already been busking for years at his local mall.

8:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am