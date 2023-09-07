One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

One person has been killed as a result of a crash involving a single vehicle on State Highway 1, near Foxton.

A police spokesperson said in a media release: "Police can now confirm that one person has died following a crash involving a single vehicle on State Highway 1, Foxton this evening.

"The single vehicle crash was reported to police shortly before 7.30pm.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

"The road is expected to remain closed for several hours," they said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway."