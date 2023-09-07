New Zealand
1News

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

38 mins ago
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image)

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image) (Source: 1News)

One person has been killed as a result of a crash involving a single vehicle on State Highway 1, near Foxton.

A police spokesperson said in a media release: "Police can now confirm that one person has died following a crash involving a single vehicle on State Highway 1, Foxton this evening.

"The single vehicle crash was reported to police shortly before 7.30pm.

Two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

"The road is expected to remain closed for several hours," they said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway."

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

Two killed after fiery Horowhenua crash involving truck on SH57

Emergency services were called to the crash in the small town of Shannon just after 3pm.

Wed, Sep 6

Teen faces surgeries overseas after suffering rare deep brain bleed

Teen faces surgeries overseas after suffering rare deep brain bleed

A Palmerston North teenager must make an expensive trip to London for two operations after he suffered a severe brain bleed more than two months ago.

Tue, Sep 5

Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Palmerston North

Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Palmerston North

Wed, Aug 30

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

Tue, Aug 29

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Sat, Aug 26

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Fri, Aug 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

38 mins ago

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

One person killed in SH1 crash near Foxton, road closed

9:15pm

Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

3:44

Meet the retirees giving ballet a go in New Plymouth

8:55pm

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

3:46

11-year-old girl brings joy to Auckland boys football team

8:45pm

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

0:23

Watch: Pennsylvania murderer makes brazen prison escape

8:35pm

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

3:59

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

8:25pm

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

Ex-soldier terror suspect escapes from London prison

More from Entertainment

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

At just 12 years old, Conal McCaul has already been busking for years at his local mall.

8:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am